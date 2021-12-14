×
Some New York Counties Won't Enforce Hochul's Mask Mandate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tours a tunnel being constructed in the Second Avenue Subway project on Nov. 23, 2021, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 06:09 PM

Several New York counties say they won't enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate, Newsday reports, and with counties tasked with enforcement, that means no mask mandate in those areas.

Nassau County, on Long Island, will change leadership on Jan. 1, but neither the outgoing nor incoming administrations say they plan to enforce Hochul's order, issued Friday, and which took effect on Monday. It requires all indoor places yp either have a vaccine mandate or require all patrons to wear masks.

Incoming Executive Bruce Blakeman told Newsday he will not enforce the mandate after he takes office, and a spokeswoman for Laura Curran, the current county executive, told the paper her office won't be enforcing the mandate either, though they will investigate complaints.

''Come January 1st, my administration will move Nassau forward with a common sense approach that acknowledges the facts, science and progress made by our residents while also protecting businesses and jobs from any further damage created by government mandates,'' Blakeman said in a statement.

''Nassau County is not in crisis, and should not be painted with the same broad brush as the rest of the state,'' he added. ''Ninety-seven percent of adults in Nassau County have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, and Nassau hospitals have adequate capacity to handle existing demand.''

Also on Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's office told Newsday that the county will enforce the mandate, but it will be through ''education'' of local businesses.

Counties with leaders saying they will not enforce the mandate include Madison, Livingston, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, Niagara, Saratoga and Rensselaer.

The mandate is set to last at least through Jan. 15.

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 06:09 PM
