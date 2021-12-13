Rep. Garbarino to Newsmax: Hochul, de Blasio Using Mandates as Power Play

The COVID-19 mandates being put in place in New York City and across the state come from Democrat politicians making power plays while keeping their eye on the next race for governor, and much of what they're trying to do is unconstitutional, Rep. Andrew Garbarino said on Newsmax Monday.

"This comes from the Andrew Cuomo playbook," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Let's just keep taking as much power as we have, as we can, and we'll see if the courts will stop us."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul first signed an order to stop many elective surgeries, and then last week issued a mask mandate for indoor spaces.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, has issued a mandate that private businesses must require vaccines of their workers and another rule that requires children to have vaccines before being allowed in restaurants and other public businesses.

"I think a lot of what they're doing is unconstitutional," said Garbarino. "The vaccine mandates on children should not be going forward … It's definitely unconstitutional. I think this is purely a power grab. Purely about control."

De Blasio has less than three weeks left in office, and what he's done in New York City over the last eight years "has been a travesty and we can't wait to see him go," said Garbarino.

And now, with "tone deaf" mandates that don't follow the science on COVID-19, de Blasio is going to hurt companies that have suffered or were shut down during the pandemic, he added.

"I'm happy some of the counties are pushing back," said Garbarino. "I don't think people should be complying with this."

Garbarino also discussed the decision from New York City's council to allow immigrants who aren't citizens the right to vote in local elections.

"The New York constitution specifically says citizens have the right to vote," he said. "I don't know how you get around it. People who are not citizens do not have the right to vote.

"I think the new law passed by the city council in New York City will be struck down very quickly. Even de Blasio said he doesn't think it's got the legal muster to stand. Citizens have the right to vote. That's what the constitution says. I don't see how you can get around that."

