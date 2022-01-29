New Hampshire to Sell At-home COVID Tests in Liquor Stores

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced on Twitter on Wednesday that state residents will be able to purchase at-home COVID-19 testing kits at liquor stores "within the next 2 weeks."

"Today, the Executive Council approved our request to sell 1 MILLION at-home rapid tests at our state liquor stores at-cost," the Republican governor tweeted.

"We expect they'll hit shelves within the next 2 weeks. In addition to tax-free liquor and lottery tickets, you'll be able to grab a tax-free test!"

Sununu, who is seeking reelection for governor in 2022, went into greater detail about the process during a press conference earlier this week, according to NPR.

"We will buy them for a certain price," he said at the press conference. "We will put them on the shelves and sell them for that exact same price, approximately in the $13 range."

The governor said federal dollars were used to purchase the tests, which will be available for individuals to purchase across 80 liquor stores in the state.

"We know that a lot of folks in New Hampshire might try to get some at stores, and we know that demand is still going to be there," Sununu added.

New Hampshire reported 1,024 new infections Wednesday, with 401 people hospitalized. However, the seven-day positivity average dropped to 16.1%, CBS's WCAX 3 reported.