×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Polls | biden | new hampshire | voters | poll | disapprove

Majority of New Hampshire Voters 'Strongly Disapprove' of Biden: Poll

joe biden stands behind podium
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 13 December 2021 01:55 PM

A new poll shows more than half of New Hampshire voters hold a "strongly unfavorable" opinion of President Joe Biden, The Washington Examiner reported. Biden won the Granite State with 53% of the vote in 2020.

In a survey conducted Thursday and Friday for the New Hampshire Journal, Biden’s overall favorable/unfavorable rating in the state was 43% to 56%. Republicans led Democrats 47% to 42% on the generic ballot in terms of which party voters would prefer be in the majority in Congress.

Of unaffiliated voters, 57% have a strongly unfavorable view of Biden, while 59% of swing voters feel the same. 

A plurality of undeclared voters said Biden was doing worse than they expected (47%) and just 10% said he was doing better. 

This survey, from nonpartisan pollster New England Polling, surveyed 729 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

In other findings, 70% of respondents said the United States "has gotten off on the wrong track." Only 21% believe the country is headed "in the right direction."

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is running for reelection, has a 58% favorable rating to 37% unfavorable rating.

On the question of inflation, 55% of respondents said the $2 trillion "Build Back Better" federal legislation would increase inflation, while 9% said the legislation would decrease inflation.

UNH political science professor Dante Scala told the New Hampshire Journal that Democrats have reason to be concerned.

"Granted, next year’s campaigns have barely begun, but it’s striking how strongly New Hampshire’s Democrats in Congress are anchored to President Biden," Scala said.  "And make no mistake, right now Biden is an anchor."

Related stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A new poll shows more than half of New Hampshire voters hold a "strongly unfavorable" opinion of President Joe Biden, The Washington Examiner reported. Biden won the Granite State with 53%...
biden, new hampshire, voters, poll, disapprove
298
2021-55-13
Monday, 13 December 2021 01:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved