Majority of New Hampshire Voters 'Strongly Disapprove' of Biden: Poll

A new poll shows more than half of New Hampshire voters hold a "strongly unfavorable" opinion of President Joe Biden, The Washington Examiner reported. Biden won the Granite State with 53% of the vote in 2020.

In a survey conducted Thursday and Friday for the New Hampshire Journal, Biden’s overall favorable/unfavorable rating in the state was 43% to 56%. Republicans led Democrats 47% to 42% on the generic ballot in terms of which party voters would prefer be in the majority in Congress.

Of unaffiliated voters, 57% have a strongly unfavorable view of Biden, while 59% of swing voters feel the same.

A plurality of undeclared voters said Biden was doing worse than they expected (47%) and just 10% said he was doing better.

This survey, from nonpartisan pollster New England Polling, surveyed 729 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

In other findings, 70% of respondents said the United States "has gotten off on the wrong track." Only 21% believe the country is headed "in the right direction."

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is running for reelection, has a 58% favorable rating to 37% unfavorable rating.

On the question of inflation, 55% of respondents said the $2 trillion "Build Back Better" federal legislation would increase inflation, while 9% said the legislation would decrease inflation.

UNH political science professor Dante Scala told the New Hampshire Journal that Democrats have reason to be concerned.

"Granted, next year’s campaigns have barely begun, but it’s striking how strongly New Hampshire’s Democrats in Congress are anchored to President Biden," Scala said. "And make no mistake, right now Biden is an anchor."

