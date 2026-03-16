Trump: Terminally Ill Rep. Dunn Saved by WH Doctors

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., who announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection, was in danger of being "dead by June," President Donald Trump said Monday, Florida Politics reported.

Trump told a news conference that he requested the White House medical team to intervene to help save the congressman, who had a terminal diagnosis.

Trump said Dunn spoke to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., earlier this year, saying, "I'm going to last this out for the president and you, and however long I live — I mean, it looks like June is the time — but however long I live, I'm going to be voting for you."

Trump added, "I mean, how many people are going to say that? Most of them are going to say, 'Mike, I'm retiring immediately. That's the end.'"

Trump said that upon hearing of Dunn's condition, White House doctors "immediately went over to see the congressman, and he was on the operating table, like, two hours later."

Trump added, "And it was a long operation. They gave him more stents and more everything that you could have.

"I think he's got everything that you could possibly have. And they called up, they said, 'Sure, I think he'll be fine.'

"I said, 'You've got to be kidding,'" Trump recalled.

Trump said he helped out because "Number one, it was bad 'cause I liked him. Number two, it was bad 'cause I needed his votes" due to the narrow GOP majority in the House.

Johnson said Dunn "has a new lease on life. He has more energy than a man half his age."

The speaker added that Dunn is "a testament to great leadership. And … my hat's off to Neal Dunn and his beautiful wife and family.

"He's an extraordinary individual," said Johnson.