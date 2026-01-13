Florida Rep. Neal Dunn to Retire, Opening GOP Seat

Rep. Neal Dunn said Tuesday he will retire from Congress and not seek reelection, opening a safe Republican seat in Florida's Panhandle as House Republicans work to protect a razor-thin majority heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

"After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives," Dunn said in a statement posted on social media. "This will conclude my service after five meaningful terms representing the people of Florida's Second Congressional District."

Dunn, 72, said he plans to return home to Panama City and spend more time with his family. "The time has come to pass the torch to new conservative leaders," he said, thanking constituents for their trust and support.

First elected in 2016, Dunn has represented a sprawling district that includes Tallahassee and communities across the Panhandle.

He won reelection four times and carried the district comfortably in 2024, when he received 61.64% of the vote, according to election results.

In Congress, Dunn focused heavily on health policy, reflecting his background as a physician and Army veteran.

He served as vice chair of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, and he has been involved in efforts dealing with emerging technology and national security, including work tied to artificial intelligence and China.

Dunn's decision adds to a growing list of House Republicans who have announced they will not run again in 2026, creating a wave of open-seat contests that can be more competitive than races with incumbents.

The retirements come at a time when control of the chamber is expected to be decided by a small number of districts, and when internal party divisions have repeatedly complicated the GOP's ability to move legislation.

The stakes were underscored last week when President Donald Trump warned House Republicans that losing the House could set up another impeachment fight.

"You got to win the midterms because if we don't win the midterms, it's just going to be, I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump told lawmakers at a House GOP retreat. "I'll get impeached."

The Republicans' margin has also been pressured by unexpected vacancies, including the recent resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., which triggered a special election to fill her seat.

Dunn's departure sets up a wide-open primary in a district Republicans have held for decades, though Florida's political map could still shift.

State leaders have discussed additional redistricting changes ahead of the 2026 election, a process that can reshape district boundaries and scramble candidate decisions even in areas that have leaned heavily Republican.

For now, Dunn said he is leaving confident that the district will remain in conservative hands.

"America remains the greatest nation on Earth," he wrote, "and with God's blessing, our best days are ahead."