Navy-Linked Facebook Page Criticized for Pride Month Post

A Facebook page connected to the U.S. Navy's Naval Special Warfare Command has come under fire after releasing a post to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month, which began on June 1.

The Facebook page describes itself as "the Official Facebook Fan Page for Naval Special Warfare Command," and is linked to on the NSW military website, although it does not include a checkmark that denotes a verified account.

The post includes a photo of the six colors of the rainbow Pride flag with the words: "NSW (Naval Special Warfare), Dignity, Service, Respect, Equality, and Pride."

Some users commented with derision, one user with the name John Jeacopello wrote, "This is a slap in the face of every special warfare operator that has put their lives on the line for our nation."

Another Facebook user with the name Owen Merton wrote, "Man this woke sh.. is like a cancer and needs to be handled and delt with as a threat to national security. Gone way too far."

The page also shared a post to mark the beginning of PTSD Awareness Month on June 1, but users continued to criticize the Pride Month post in the comments.

"You are supposed to be the defenders of our nation, not celebrants of pride month! Get back to what you are supposed to be about. A disgrace!" wrote a user with the name Sandra Crew.