NATO Chief Downplays Trump Greenland Threats

Monday, 12 January 2026 04:42 PM EST

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday he is not concerned about President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland by military action.

"All allies agree on the importance of the Arctic and Arctic security because we know that with sea lanes opening up, there is a risk that the Russians and the Chinese will be more active," Rutte told reporters.

When asked if NATO was in crisis over Greenland, Rutte said, "No, not at all."

European leaders, as well as many U.S. lawmakers, have criticized Trump's comments regarding his plans to attain Greenland, which is part of NATO member Denmark's territory and has wide-ranging autonomy.

Trump said Sunday the United States would take Greenland "one way or the other," warning that Russia and China would "take over" if Washington didn't act.

According to Trump, controlling the mineral-rich territory is crucial for U.S. national security given increased Russian and Chinese military activity in the Arctic.

"If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will, and I'm not letting that happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Trump said he would be open to making a deal with the Danish self-governing territory, "but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland."

Denmark's prime minister has warned that any U.S. move to take Greenland by force would destroy 80 years of transatlantic security links.

Trump waved off the comment, saying, "If it affects NATO, it affects NATO. But you know, they need us much more than we need them."

AFP contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

