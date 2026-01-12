Rep. Fine Introduces Greenland Annexation, Statehood Act

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., introduced Monday the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, which would authorize "the president to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States," according to a press release.

Fine said the legislation is focused on "securing America's strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia."

The introduction of the legislation comes as European leaders, as well as many U.S. congressmen, have criticized President Donald Trump's comments regarding his plans to attain Greenland, which is part of NATO member Denmark's territory and has wide-ranging autonomy, Newsweek reported.

Fine emphasized that "Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore — it is a vital national security asset. Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States.

"America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security."

Fine said that "for too long, American leadership stood by while our adversaries chipped away at our geopolitical dominance. My bill will protect our homeland, secure our economic future, and ensure that America — not China or Russia — sets the rules in the Arctic.

"That is what American leadership and strength look like."