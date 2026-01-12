WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: randy fine | greenland | legislation | denmark | china | trump

Rep. Fine Introduces Greenland Annexation, Statehood Act

By    |   Monday, 12 January 2026 02:24 PM EST

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., introduced Monday the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, which would authorize "the president to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States," according to a press release.

Fine said the legislation is focused on "securing America's strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia."

The introduction of the legislation comes as European leaders, as well as many U.S. congressmen, have criticized President Donald Trump's comments regarding his plans to attain Greenland, which is part of NATO member Denmark's territory and has wide-ranging autonomy, Newsweek reported.

Fine emphasized that "Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore — it is a vital national security asset. Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States.

"America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security."

Fine said that "for too long, American leadership stood by while our adversaries chipped away at our geopolitical dominance. My bill will protect our homeland, secure our economic future, and ensure that America — not China or Russia — sets the rules in the Arctic.

"That is what American leadership and strength look like."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., introduced Monday the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, which would authorize "the president to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States," according to a press release.
randy fine, greenland, legislation, denmark, china, trump
216
2026-24-12
Monday, 12 January 2026 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved