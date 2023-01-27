Nancy Pelosi: 'No Intention' to View Police Footage of Husband's Assault

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday she is not interested in seeing police body camera footage that was released detailing last year's attack on her husband Paul Pelosi.

"As you know, today there was a release of some information," Nancy Pelosi said, according to The Hill. "I have not heard the 911 call, I have not heard the confession, I have not seen the break-in and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband's life."

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret from the Oct. 28 incident, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month.

The footage shows officers arriving at the Pelosi home. The door opens to show Paul Pelosi, 82, standing next to a man, later identified as David DePape. Both men have a hand on a hammer and DePape appears to have restrained Pelosi's right arm. Pelosi breaks free and DePape starts swinging the hammer at him.

Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor as police move in to restrain and handcuff DePape, who is pinned to the ground. Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and was released from a hospital in November.

"It's with a grateful heart and on behalf of my entire family that we continue to thank people for all of their prayers that they continue to send us, asking about the progress my husband is making, and he is making progress but it'll take more time," said Nancy Pelosi, 82, who was in Washington at the time of the attack.

"I won't be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds, except to again thank people and inform them of Paul's progress. But that will be the end of what I'll say about the case."

DePape, 42, has pleaded not guilty to six state charges brought by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, including attempted murder, and faces additional charges in a parallel proceeding in federal court. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.