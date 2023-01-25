×
Judge Orders Release of Paul Pelosi Attack Bodycam Footage

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Wednesday, 25 January 2023 10:49 PM EST

San Francisco Judge Stephen Murphy ruled Wednesday that local police must turn over body camera footage taken during the violent break-in to Paul Pelosi's home last year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Murphy sided with a group of media outlets in his decision, including The Associated Press and The New York Times, which sought to access video of the initial confrontation featuring Paul Pelosi and suspected attacker David DePape.

It comes despite objections from DePape attorney Adam Lipson and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the former stressing his client's ability to obtain a fair trial and the latter noting officer security.

DePape was accused in October of breaking into the San Francisco residence of Paul Pelosi and his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., The New York Times reported.

The 42-year-old allegedly planned to take the speaker hostage but was met instead by an awakened Paul Pelosi, whom he proceeded to attack with a hammer. After suffering several severe injuries, Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital Nov. 3.

DePape faces many state and federal charges, including battery, attempted murder, elder abuse, and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer stemming from the attack, according to the New York Post.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
