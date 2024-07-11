Report: Pelosi Behind Effort to Get Biden to Step Aside

First it was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Now it appears former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is the latest high-powered Democrat lawmaker working behind the scenes in trying to pressure President Joe Biden to reconsider his place at the top of the party's ticket for November's election.

Pelosi, who as speaker ruled with an iron fist, has been talking to a wide range of House Democrats about holding off on the notion that Biden should be the party's nominee to take on former President Donald Trump, The Hill reported Thursday, citing a number of Democrat lawmakers familiar with her efforts.

"I did have a conversation with her, she is very concerned," said a House Democrat lawmaker who spoke to The Hill anonymously to discuss a sensitive topic. "It's not like she's like, 'We're sticking with this guy.'"

The Democrat Party has been paralyzed about what to do with Biden, 81, since his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump. The widely panned performance by the oldest-serving president in U.S. history raised concerns about his mentally competency, and whether Democrats should seek a younger nominee, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, to lead the ticket.

In a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday, Biden stood firm against calls for him to drop his candidacy and demanded an "end" to the intraparty drama that has torn apart Democrats since his dismal debate performance.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that Schumer is signaling to donors privately that he is open to replacing Biden at the top of the Democrat ticket.

Pelosi, some Democrats said, is giving voice to other lawmakers who felt like the decision about Biden's future was being forced on them without a chance to weigh in.

"Pelosi speaks for the sense that, if you're going to circle the wagons, you need a lot more wagons in the circle," a second Democrat lawmaker familiar with her efforts told The Hill. "You have to have a real conversation with people to decide it all together. And you can't present people with a judgment."

Pelosi is encouraging vulnerable Democrat lawmakers to do what it takes to keep their seats, even if it means public calls for Biden to bow out, The Hill reported. She also told lawmakers in safe Democrat districts to take their concerns directly to the White House.

Pelosi declined to comment to The Hill when asked about those efforts, but her spokesperson issued a statement saying she's committed to whatever course Biden takes.

"Speaker Pelosi fully supports whatever President Biden decides to do," spokesperson Ian Krager said. "We must turn our attention to why this race is so important: Donald Trump would be a disaster for our country and our democracy."