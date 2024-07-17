WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Mace: Female Voters 'Have a Sister in Me'

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 10:24 PM EDT

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., appealed to female voters as she took the stage Wednesday night during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to stump for former President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican told female attendees at the convention that they "have a sister in me," reported The Washington Examiner.

"What we're witnessing today is proof that strength preserves peace and weakness invites war," Mace said.

Mace, who introduced herself as both a single mother and a rape survivor, said the country cannot be perceived as strong around the world "when weakness stands in the White House."

"I know a strong leader when I see one," she said. "Donald Trump's stood up to China before and he will do it again."

"Anyone who thinks they can take on Donald Trump or take down America is now on notice," Mace said. "Just as Trump rose to his feet with a defiant fist in the air in Butler Township, Pennsylvania, when we reelect him as president in November, America will soon be back on hers."

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 10:24 PM
