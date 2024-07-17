WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matthewwhitaker | newsmax | donaldtrump | joebiden

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Will Beat 'Whoever' Dems Run

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 05:34 PM EDT

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will win the general election in November over "whoever" they run against.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would think about dropping out of the 2024 presidential election, as many in his own party have demanded following his poor performance in the debate against Trump last month, if he were diagnosed with a "medical condition" by a doctor.

When asked about Biden's comments, Whitaker told "American Agenda," "Obviously, that's big news. Joe Biden is starting to realize that he's having hard issues with his base."

Whitaker said that Biden is "having to still try to court their key constituencies in July of the election year. That's obviously serious."

"We all saw with our own eyes over the last two years what's been happening to Joe Biden. And it was all culminated in his debate performance."

Whitaker added that ultimately, "the decision is up to Joe Biden. ... I'm not sure that he's going to have enough self-awareness to know what's happening. But whoever Donald Trump runs against, I'm very confident."

He added, "That Trump-Vance ticket is strong. Our message is unity, and I think a lot of Americans are coming on to our side.

"No matter whether it's Joe Biden, [Vice President] Kamala Harris, or some other candidate that they think is more competitive against Donald Trump, it's just not going to work."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will win the general election in November over "whoever" they run against.
matthewwhitaker, newsmax, donaldtrump, joebiden
294
2024-34-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 05:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved