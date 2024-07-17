Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Will Beat 'Whoever' Dems Run

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will win the general election in November over "whoever" they run against.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would think about dropping out of the 2024 presidential election, as many in his own party have demanded following his poor performance in the debate against Trump last month, if he were diagnosed with a "medical condition" by a doctor.

When asked about Biden's comments, Whitaker told "American Agenda," "Obviously, that's big news. Joe Biden is starting to realize that he's having hard issues with his base."

Whitaker said that Biden is "having to still try to court their key constituencies in July of the election year. That's obviously serious."

"We all saw with our own eyes over the last two years what's been happening to Joe Biden. And it was all culminated in his debate performance."

Whitaker added that ultimately, "the decision is up to Joe Biden. ... I'm not sure that he's going to have enough self-awareness to know what's happening. But whoever Donald Trump runs against, I'm very confident."

He added, "That Trump-Vance ticket is strong. Our message is unity, and I think a lot of Americans are coming on to our side.

"No matter whether it's Joe Biden, [Vice President] Kamala Harris, or some other candidate that they think is more competitive against Donald Trump, it's just not going to work."

