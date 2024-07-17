S.D. Gov. Noem to Newsmax: RNC Has Been a 'Fantastic Convention'

The Republican National Convention has been "fantastic," South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax Wednesday.

"I think it's been a fantastic convention," Noem told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "The excitement that everybody has here, the unity ... it's been fun to see this party come together at a critical time ... in our country's history."

Noem praised certain speeches at the convention, and she said that former President Donald Trump is "doing great" and getting "more and more energy as the week goes on."

"I think him being here every night has meant a lot to not just this convention and Republicans, but to the country, and the fact that he shows up," Noem said.

