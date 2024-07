Tags: |

Musk Says He Never Said He'll Donate $45M Per Month to Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X on Tuesday that he never said he was donating $45 million per month to Republican Donald Trump. This is a developing story. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Tuesday, 23 July 2024 08:52 PM

