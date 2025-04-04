Energy Department: 44 Percent of Staff Nonessential

The Department of Energy said of its 15,994 employees, 9,004 employees are essential and about 7,000 are not, according to a document obtained by The Hill.

The 7,000 employees — 44% of the staff — could face layoffs as the Trump administration and Department of Government Efficiency continue downsizing the federal government.

The nearly 16,000 positions do not factor in the 1,300 employees who are on leave either because they took buyouts or because their roles related to diversity, equity and inclusion, the Hill reported.

A spokesperson told The Hill the department is reviewing "its organizational structures to ensure operations are best positioned to accomplish the DOE mission and align with the Trump administration's priorities."

"No final decisions have been made and multiple plans are still being considered," the spokesperson told The Hill.

Previous attempts at laying off employees at the Energy Department resulted in several being recalled, including those who worked in nuclear security and electric power agencies.

According to The Hill, agencies and offices deemed essential by the department include: the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response; the Office of Environmental Health, Safety, and Security; the Office of Environmental Management; the Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence; the National Nuclear Security Administration; and the Bonneville, Southeastern, Southwestern and Western Area Power administrations.