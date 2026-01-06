WATCH TV LIVE

Georgia Sets Date for Special Election to Replace Rep. Greene

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 05:19 PM EST

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized a special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene following the Republican's resignation.

Kemp issued a writ of election Tuesday, announcing the special election in Georgia's 14th Congressional District will be held March 10.

Greene, once an ally of President Donald Trump, announced her resignation in November. It took effect Tuesday.

About two dozen people have filed to run in the district, which covers northwest Georgia.

The district is considered heavily Republican, voting for Trump by 32 points in the 2024 presidential election.

Over 20 Republicans have entered the race, including District Attorney Clayton Fuller, state Sen. Colton Moore, and former Paulding County Commissioner Brian Stover.

Two Democrats are running: Shawn Harris, who was a candidate in 2024, and Clarence Blalock, who previously ran for labor commissioner.

The winner will serve out the remainder of Greene's term and run again in the midterm elections in November.

If necessary, a runoff election will be held on April 7.

Republicans hold a slim five-seat majority following Greene's resignation and the death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 January 2026 05:19 PM
