WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: brian stover | marjorie taylor greene | georgia

Stover Drops First Ad in Bid to Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

By    |   Thursday, 01 January 2026 11:21 AM EST

Former Paulding County Commissioner Brian Stover released his first campaign advertisement Thursday, becoming the latest Republican to enter the race to replace outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

In the 30-second ad, Stover aligns himself closely with President Donald Trump, opening with “Like President Trump, I’m a businessman, not a politician. And like him, I have the same mission, to take out the trash.”

Stover says he is running to support Trump’s agenda in Washington, pledging to defend Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, strengthen border security, and reduce costs for American families.

“I’ll bring our values to D.C. … and fight tooth and nail to bring costs down,” he says, concluding the ad with the tagline, “Christian. Conservative. Pro-Trump Republican and trash destroyer. Brian Stover for Congress.”

Stover formally announced his candidacy in mid-December, outlining a platform that includes lowering the cost of living, supporting law enforcement, combating drug trafficking, protecting parental rights in education, reducing federal spending, and defending faith, freedom, and constitutional values.

The race follows Greene’s decision to leave Congress at the start of 2026. Greene, a high-profile conservative firebrand and close ally of Trump, has represented Georgia’s 14th District since 2021.

Known nationally for her outspoken rhetoric and strong support of Trump’s America First agenda, Greene became one of the most recognizable figures in the House Republican conference during her tenure but drifted away from the president in recent months over key issues such as the release of the Epstein files.

A special election will be held to fill the seat after Greene’s departure on Jan. 5, 2026.

Several candidates from both major parties, as well as one Independent, have already launched campaigns, setting the stage for a competitive and closely watched contest in the heavily Republican northwest Georgia district.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Paulding County Commissioner Brian Stover released his first campaign advertisement Thursday, becoming the latest Republican to enter the race to replace outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. In the 30-second ad, Stover aligns...
brian stover, marjorie taylor greene, georgia
299
2026-21-01
Thursday, 01 January 2026 11:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved