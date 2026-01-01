Stover Drops First Ad in Bid to Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

Former Paulding County Commissioner Brian Stover released his first campaign advertisement Thursday, becoming the latest Republican to enter the race to replace outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

In the 30-second ad, Stover aligns himself closely with President Donald Trump, opening with “Like President Trump, I’m a businessman, not a politician. And like him, I have the same mission, to take out the trash.”

Stover says he is running to support Trump’s agenda in Washington, pledging to defend Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, strengthen border security, and reduce costs for American families.

“I’ll bring our values to D.C. … and fight tooth and nail to bring costs down,” he says, concluding the ad with the tagline, “Christian. Conservative. Pro-Trump Republican and trash destroyer. Brian Stover for Congress.”

Stover formally announced his candidacy in mid-December, outlining a platform that includes lowering the cost of living, supporting law enforcement, combating drug trafficking, protecting parental rights in education, reducing federal spending, and defending faith, freedom, and constitutional values.

The race follows Greene’s decision to leave Congress at the start of 2026. Greene, a high-profile conservative firebrand and close ally of Trump, has represented Georgia’s 14th District since 2021.

Known nationally for her outspoken rhetoric and strong support of Trump’s America First agenda, Greene became one of the most recognizable figures in the House Republican conference during her tenure but drifted away from the president in recent months over key issues such as the release of the Epstein files.

A special election will be held to fill the seat after Greene’s departure on Jan. 5, 2026.

Several candidates from both major parties, as well as one Independent, have already launched campaigns, setting the stage for a competitive and closely watched contest in the heavily Republican northwest Georgia district.