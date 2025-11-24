WATCH TV LIVE

MTG Won't Endorse in Election to Replace Her

By    |   Monday, 24 November 2025 10:36 PM EST

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who is resigning from Congress in early January, said she will not make an endorsement in the special election to replace her.

"Looking ahead towards the Special Election for my Congressional seat, I will not be endorsing anyone out of respect to my district," Greene said.

"I truly support the wonderful people of Georgia 14 and want them to pick their Representative. So anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth."

Greene's district is considered a safe Republican seat, with Greene being reelected in 2024 with 64% of the vote. President Donald Trump earned 68% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Greene announced her resignation in a lengthy post Friday night on X.

"When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping the country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington's machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, the People possess the real power over Washington, then I'll be here by their side to rebuild it."

"Until then I'm going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead."

Her resignation follows Trump's withdrawal of his endorsement and public criticism of her political approach, calling her a "ranting lunatic" and a "traitor."

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday night, Trump escalated his feud with the Georgia Republican, who was once one of his staunchest backers.

"Wacky Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems," the president wrote. "The fact is, nobody cares about this traitor to our country!"

Once a core MAGA ally, Greene had increasingly clashed with Trump and GOP leadership over policy and tactics. The split isolated her within the party and contributed to her decision to step down.

"Loyalty should be a two-way street, and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district's interest," Greene wrote. "I refuse to be a 'battered wife' hoping it all goes away and gets better."

A Georgia Republican official told Atlanta News First a special election is likely to occur in March with Gov. Brian Kemp setting the date.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


