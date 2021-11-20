Rep. Omar Tweets Support of Anti-White Amber Ruffin Clip

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shared a video to her Twitter account Friday that claimed there is an "entirely different set of rules for white people" following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse earlier that day.

The video shared by Omar was of NBC late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin, who said during the clip, "It's not OK for a man to grab a rifle, travel across state lines, and shoot three people and then walk free."

Ruffin then accused the judicial system of being "blatantly and obviously stacked against people of color" and said it is "not OK for there to be an entirely different set of rules for white people."

"I don't care about Kyle Rittenhouse; I don't care about that racist judge. And I don't care how f**ked up that jury must be. White people have been getting away with murder since time began," Ruffin said in the monologue.

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the incident and now 18, was found not guilty Friday of five charges related to the deaths of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, during the August 2020 Kenosha riots, The Associated Press reported.

Before jury deliberations, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed two lesser charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and violation of curfew.

Ruffin has a history of questionable statements on race. Two months ago, the MSNBC host declared "the SATs are designed to be racist," drawing a comparison to how the military adopted testing to separate those who were "mentally superior" from those who were "mentally inferior."

In a Salon interview, regarding a book she co-wrote with her sister, she said, "I hope that it gives people a little bit of a vocabulary, because once you look at the wide array of these stories, then you can take racist happenings and put them on a spectrum."