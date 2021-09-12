NBC Host Begs Americans to Get Vaccinated in 'Poison' Parody Song

Amber Ruffin, host of the "Amber Ruffin Show," on Friday night challenged Americans to get vaccinated in a parody version of Bell Biv DeVoe's famous song "Poison."

"The FDA recently approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which is frickin' great news!" Ruffin said, according to The Post Millennial. "Now, a lot of people felt skeptical because the emergency rollout didn't give enough time to thoroughly vet it. Well, now they have."

"And you can relax knowing that there is no poison in the vaccine," Ruffin said before breaking into song with Broadway dancer James T. Lane.

Ruffin criticized Fox News and people who believe in conspiracy theories in the song. "Girl I must warn you, I sense that you're causing lots of harm. Situation is serious. Let's cure it with two shots in the arm," reads the first four lines.

The song also warns Americans not to get information from Facebook and instead from "qualified medical professionals."

Because "they're so smart. They have medical expertise."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 63 percent of Americans have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

In an effort to boost vaccination rates, President Joe Biden is working with OSHA to mandate a rule requiring all federal workers and private companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.

While the Biden administration believes mass vaccinations are the best course for curbing COVID-19, some scientists are concerned that mass vaccination with a "leaky vaccine," according to biology professor Dr. Bret Weinstein who appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience," may place evolutionary pressures on COVID-19 to develop into more variants.

According to scientist Geert Vanden Bossche, "conducting mass vaccination campaigns on a background of high infection rates generates optimal conditions for breeding even more infectious Sars-CoV-2 variants. The combination of massive, spike-directed immune pressure combined with high infectious pressure rapidly allows these variants to reproduce more effectively such as to outcompete previously circulating variants/ strains. Mass vaccination, therefore, promotes viral evolution towards more infectious variants."