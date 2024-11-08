Top Aide Resigns After Rep. Moulton's Trans Comments

A top aide to Rep. Seth Moulton has reportedly resigned following the Massachusetts Democrat's comments on transgender athletes, according to The Boston Globe.

Moulton's office would not discuss the report, telling the Boston Herald: "We're not commenting on personnel matters (office policy)."

Matt Chilliak, who has served as campaign manager for Moulton since 2020, on election night posted on X, "Millions of Americans today showed that they hate immigrants and transgender people more than they fear fascism."

Following Donald Trump's victory, Moulton told The New York Times that the Democratic Party should shift its approach on transgender issues.

"Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face," he said. "I have two little girls. I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete. But as a Democrat, I'm supposed to be afraid to say that."

Moulton doubled down on his remarks Friday after blowback from lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates.

"I stand firmly in my belief for the need for competitive women's sports to put limits on the participation of those with the unfair physical advantages that come with being born male," Moulton said in a statement. "I am also a strong supporter of the civil rights of all Americans, including transgender rights.

"I will fight, as I always have, for the rights and safety of all citizens. These two ideas are not mutually exclusive, and we can even disagree on them.

"Yet there are many who, shouting from the extreme left corners of social media, believe I have failed the unspoken Democratic Party purity test. We did not lose the 2024 election because of any trans person or issue," the congressman added.

"We lost, in part, because we shame and belittle too many opinions held by too many voters and that needs to stop. Let's have these debates now, determine a new strategy for our party since our existing one failed, and then unite to oppose the Trump agenda wherever it imperils American values."