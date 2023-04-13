×
McConnell Will Return to Senate Monday Following Concussion Treatment

By    |   Thursday, 13 April 2023 04:28 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has been absent from Congress for five weeks following treatment for a concussion, said Thursday he will be returning Monday in person when the Senate reconvenes after a two-week break.

McConnell, 81, tripped and fell March 8 at a dinner event in Washington for the Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC. He was hospitalized for several days and spent more than a week at an inpatient physical rehabilitation facility being treated for a concussion and minor rib fracture.

McConnell had been working remotely from home after his release from the physical rehabilitation facility March 25.

"I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday," McConnell tweeted Thursday. "We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people."

The Senate is scheduled to convene at 3 p.m. Monday and vote later that day on President Joe Biden's nomination of Radha Iyengar Plumb as deputy undersecretary of Defense.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota stood in for McConnell during the GOP leader's absence.

Following his release from the physical rehabilitation facility, McConnell released a statement thanking supporters for their get-well wishes.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes," McConnell said. "I'm happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I'm glad to be home. I'm going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home.

"I'm in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon."

