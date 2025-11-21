WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mitch mcconnell | roger wicker | donald trump | ukraine | peace plan

Sens. McConnell, Wicker Pan Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan

Friday, 21 November 2025 07:21 PM EST

Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Roger Wicker on Friday criticized President Donald Trump's peace proposal for Ukraine.

Former Senate Majority Leader McConnell warned it marked yet another attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to play the president "for a fool."

The senators issued statements after details emerged of Trump's 28-point peace plan to end the war launched by Putin when Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The plan — quietly hammered out between Washington and Moscow — contains several nonstarters for Ukraine, including placing the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea under "de facto" Russian control and having them recognized by the U.S. 

The proposal, which Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday in Kyiv, would reduce the size of Ukraine's army, bar NATO troops from being stationed in Ukraine, and eliminate the possibility of a European peacekeeping force.

"Putin has spent the entire year trying to play President Trump for a fool," McConnell, R-Ky., wrote in a post on X. "If Administration officials are more concerned with appeasing Putin than securing real peace, then the President ought to find new advisors.

"Rewarding Russian butchery would be disastrous to America's interests."

Wicker, R-Miss., chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he was highly skeptical of the plan.

"This so-called 'peace plan' has real problems, and I am highly skeptical it will achieve peace. Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world's most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin," Wicker said in his statement.

"The size and disposition of Ukraine's armed forces is a sovereign choice for its government and people.

"And any assurances provided to Putin should not reward his malign behavior or undermine the security of the United States or allies."

He added, "In particular, any suggestion that we can pursue arms control with a serial liar and killer like Putin should be treated with great skepticism."

Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected any plan requiring Ukraine to surrender land or abandon its Western integration.

He said Friday his nation may soon face an excruciating decision as the Trump administration presses for a settlement.

"Either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner," he wrote on Telegram.

The deal demands little from Moscow other than directing $100 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

In exchange, Russia would be readmitted to the global economy and have all sanctions removed.

McConnell likened the proposal to President Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

"A capitulation like Biden's abandonment of Afghanistan would be catastrophic to a legacy of peace through strength," he wrote.

Friday, 21 November 2025 07:21 PM
