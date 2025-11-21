Putin Says US Peace Plan Can Be Basis for Peace in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow has received a U.S.-drafted peace proposal for ending the war in Ukraine — and claimed the plan “can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement.”

Speaking in televised remarks, Putin said Russia has reviewed the 28-point document but has not discussed it in detail with Washington.

Putin insisted Ukraine opposes the plan and argued that Kyiv and its European backers “do not understand the reality” on the ground — namely, that Russian forces are advancing and will continue to do so if no agreement is reached.

He warned Moscow would keep pushing forward unless Ukraine accepts a deal.

The U.S. draft reportedly includes several concessions favorable to Russia, including territorial adjustments and limits on Ukraine’s military and NATO ambitions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected any plan requiring Kyiv to surrender land or abandon its Western integration.

Zelenskyy said Friday his nation may soon face an excruciating decision as the Trump administration presses for a settlement.

“Either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner,” he wrote on Telegram, according to The Kyiv Independent. He said Ukraine would weigh the 28-point proposal carefully but would base its stance on national interests and consultations with allies.

He urged Ukrainians to “stop the quarrels” amid internal political turmoil — including a corruption scandal roiling Kyiv — and warned that peace talks scheduled for next week “will be very difficult.”

The draft plan, according to reports, would require Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, cut the size of its armed forces, and abandon its long-sought bid for NATO membership — conditions Zelenskyy has repeatedly described as unacceptable.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.