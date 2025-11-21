Zelenskyy: Ukraine Facing Tough Choice on Peace Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated Friday that his country is facing an almost impossible choice: lose its dignity by accepting a 28-point peace plan brokered by the Trump administration or risk losing a valuable ally in the U.S.

"Ukraine may soon face an extremely difficult choice. Either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, according to The Kyiv Independent. "Either 28 complicated points or the hardest winter yet — and the risks that follow."

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's position would be based on national priorities and ongoing dialogue with key allies.

"Ukraine's national interest must be taken into account," he said. "We will pursue a calm dialogue with America and all of our partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our main partner."

He urged Ukrainians to "stop the quarrels, stop the political games" in a possible reference to a major corruption scandal that has brought fierce criticism of his government, and said peace talks next week "will be very difficult."

The draft peace plan would require Ukraine to cede territory to Russia — something Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out — reduce the size of its armed forces, and halt its long-sought bid for NATO membership.

President Donald Trump said Friday he wants an answer from Zelenskyy by Thursday, though he noted an extension is possible, according to multiple media outlets.

Zelenskyy's office confirmed receipt of the plan, the Independent reported, adding that the document was presented by the U.S. as a way to reinvigorate stalled diplomatic efforts.

Zelenskyy is expected to outline diplomatic options and key conditions for peace in his upcoming talks with Trump.

Zelenskyy also spoke by telephone with Vice President JD Vance, according to multiple media outlets.

Following the hourlong call, Zelenskyy said the sides "managed to cover a lot of details of the American side's proposals for ending the war, and we're working to make the path forward dignified and truly effective for achieving a lasting peace."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the plan could "form the basis of a final peace settlement," according to the Independent, and claimed a version of it was discussed during his meeting with Trump in Alaska in August.