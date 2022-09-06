Embattled Missouri School District Notifies Parents of Surveys

A Missouri school district under investigation by state Attorney General Eric Schmitt told parents earlier this month that it would administer a series of surveys to students, Fox News reported.

According to a letter from the Webster Grove School District, the surveys will inquire about "learning strategies, culture and climate, and experiences" in the school.

The surveys will be provided to students from third to 12th grade, along with their parents and school staff. The district says they serve to get feedback on a series of issues, including school safety, teacher-student relationships and diversity.

The surveys, however, are also at the center of controversy as some have alleged that the forms are an attempt to collect personal information on their children without parental consent.

The Southeastern Legal Foundation called on Schmitt, a Republican and the party's nominee for U.S. Senate in November, to investigate the school district several months ago when the survey ideas were first floated, leading him to add the district to his subpoena of six others in June.

''Today, we sent subpoenas to seven school districts across the state demanding information and answers to why students have been subjected to intrusive, and racially motivated surveys created by third-party consultants,'' Schmitt revealed on Aug. 8.

''Some of these surveys asked students about their parent's political views, their parent's income, and questions about sexuality and race — all without parental consent,'' he added.

Schmitt also pledged at the time that he would uncover how much the districts were paying potential ''consultants'' and the number of students that were required to complete the surveys if already administered.

The school district's latest letter to parents outlines the surveys students will take this year and includes an opt-out choice. It also gives parents until Sept. 9 to review the documents most students will likely be asked to complete.

''The form will be available the week of September 5 and will need to be completed by 11:59 p.m. on September 23. Given the length of the survey, students who have opted-out will be given the opportunity to do other tasks (homework, study, reading on their own) during the brief period of time surveys are being completed,'' the letter read.