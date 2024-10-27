Rep. Turner: Biden WH Operates Under 'Fallacies' on Iran

The Biden administration has been operating under "fallacies" concerning Israel and the threat it faces from Iran, making it even more difficult for Israel to defend itself, House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner said Sunday.

"The United States has rightly assisted Israel, in defending against the missile attacks from Iran," the Ohio Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

Still, despite the hundreds of missiles Iran has aimed at Israel, the administration has continued to act as if the attacks "didn't happen" since "those missiles didn't hit their intended targets," said Turner.

This has resulted in the administration trying to restrain the Israeli response and made it more difficult moving forward, he added.

"Israel rightly is defending itself," said Turner. "It is hitting military targets. It is trying to diminsh Iran's overall capabilities to hit and affect Israel, and Iran's capabilities are being diminished as Israel takes the conflict to it."

Meanwhile, Iran's attacks have not ended, but the Biden administration is continuing to look at the situation as "just a regional conflict" rather than the continuation of Iran's efforts to challenge Israel's rights to exist, said Turner.

The congressman also pointed out that the FBI is looking at the recent leak of Israel's plans for an Iran attack as a "criminal act of espionage."

"It certainly has an impact on the United States itself," he said. "We have service members in the area and also in Israel."

Meanwhile, when asked if Israel wants former President Donald Trump to win the election, Turner responded that for U.S. allies to be free of the Biden administration's restrictions, the White House must also understand that there is coordination between the "axis of evil" with Iran, China, and Russia.

"What happens with Iran's oil fields fuels China's economy," he said. "What happens in Iran's missile field shows up on the battlefields in Ukraine. All of this needs to be addressed as if it's not a regional conflict but a coordinated conflict."

Turner said he does agree with Trump's contention that the chaos in the Middle East and Europe wouldn't be happening if he were the president.

"The day he's elected and raises his hand, people are going to understand that there are consequences to adversaries," he said. That's how you end these — with consequences, with people paying a price for attacking and killing our allies."

Meanwhile, Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has not embraced Biden's policy on Israel, which gives the country his "tepid support" to defend itself but still supports Israel fully, said Turner.

"The Biden administration really had an opportunity to step up to the plate here," he said. "Iran not only is attacking Israel but they have openly indicated they want to kill former President Trump, now a candidate for president again.

"Biden indicated this would be an act of war. This would be an opportunity to take consequences to Iran for them threatening President Trump and Israel, but instead, Biden heeds caution."