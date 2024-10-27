Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Biden-Harris 'Riding the Fence' on Israel

The Biden administration has been "riding the fence" ever since the Israel-Hamas war started last year, and as a result, "they've gotten a lot of people killed, Sen. Tommy Tuberville said on Newsmax Sunday.

"They've created two wars," the Alabama Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "We've got another one over in Eastern Europe, but this one, we need to allow Israel to survive. They need to be able to fight and win this war."

President Joe Biden has allowed Iran to benefit by removing the sanctions former President Donald Trump imposed, resulting in it having "hundreds of billions of dollars in wealth," said Tuberville.

"President Trump had them almost broke, and so at the end of the day, the Biden administration has stretched this out," he added. "Iran is the No. 1 culprit of going after Israel."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon and CIA "probably" know what Iran is doing, as they are "divvying out all the information that Israel is doing," he said.

"It really makes me sick to see our three-letter agencies get involved in all this," said Tuberville. "Our government is way too big. Everything leaks out and we know that Israel had pretty much changed its game plan of going in and going after Iran."

Tuberville on Sunday also accused Biden and Harris of having "caused" last week's BRICS summit, where Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over meetings with leaders from other countries, particularly China.

"They have basically run Russia and China together, along with the other countries across the world because we tend to be the security of everybody," said Tuberville. "We think that we're the boss of everybody when we can't even run our own country. We have gone down so much in the last 3 1/2, four years with this administration. It's embarrassing."

But Trump "is going to have to fix this," he said.

"Our mental health has gone crazy," said Tuberville. "Our border is wide open … we need to put our country in rehab for a little while to get a new president with leadership that knows what they're doing to get our country going again. Folks, we're in bad trouble.

"Unfortunately we're involved in this Middle East and the Ukrainian war where we spent $200 billion and we've gotten all these people killed over there. We've got to get out of these wars and get back to our country."

