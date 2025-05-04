Rep. Mike Turner: Trump Firm on No-Nuke Iran Policy

Rep. Mike Turner emphasized Sunday that President Donald Trump remains firmly committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons as negotiations continue, CBS News reported.

"The goal is simply stated — that we do not have a nuclear Iran," Turner, R-Ohio, said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "Certainly, the president is leaning strongly on that from his first term with the maximum pressure campaign."

Turner pointed to the administration's efforts to confront not only Iran's nuclear ambitions, but also its support for proxy terrorist groups across the Middle East. "The president was clear ... making certain that the nefarious activities of Iran working through their proxies ... be stopped," he said.

The remarks come amid reported differences within the administration over how far to push Iran in ongoing talks. Some national security team members have signaled a willingness to return to measures resembling the 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal, which emphasized limits on enrichment and verification mechanisms. Trump has consistently opposed that agreement.

Pressed on whether any deal would be brought before Congress, Turner stopped short of demanding a formal review.

"We have to see what the deal is. Currently, there's just ongoing negotiations," he said. "Certainly, there's a role for Congress to play as that goes forward. But I think we need to give them the opportunity for success."

Turner also addressed Mike Waltz, the former congressman who was ousted as national security adviser, and the possibility of discussions with Israeli officials about potential military action against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied direct involvement in such talks.

"We don't know specifically that was occurring," Turner said. "But ... working directly with world leaders and heads of state is certainly an important role ... of the national security adviser."

Turner applauded Waltz's switch to U.N. ambassador, calling him experienced and committed and said he was "glad" he would stay on in a senior role. He also addressed questions about National Security Council staffing, arguing that personnel should be loyal to the president and competent.

"There does have to be loyalty to the president," Turner said, adding that Trump "was betrayed during the first Trump impeachment by individuals who were at the National Security Council."

Looking ahead, Turner said Congress will continue to monitor the talks with Iran and the composition of the president's national security team.

"There are adversaries that we have that want to do America harm," he said. "We need to be strong."