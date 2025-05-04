Netanyahu Says Israel Will Respond to Houthis' Iranian 'Masters' After Attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel will respond to the Houthis and their Iranian "masters," after the Tehran-backed group launched a missile attack against his country's main international airport.

A missile fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group landed near Ben Gurion Airport, sending a plume of smoke into the air and causing panic among passengers in the terminal building.

"Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran," Netanyahu wrote on X. "Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters."