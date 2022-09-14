MyPillow CEO Lindell Says FBI Questioned Him, Took His Cell Phone

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Tuesday on his podcast that FBI agents stopped him while he was at the drive-thru of a Mankato, Minnesota fast-food restaurant to question him about his alleged connections with a Colorado county clerk who is facing charges of plotting to breach voting system technology, and that the agents seized his cell phone.

Lindell, a strong ally of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday posted copies on social media of the subpoena the FBI served him, as well as a warrant to seize his phone, reports Axios.

In addition, he shared a letter with The Washington Times that he said the agents gave him along with the warrant. In it, the document said that an "official criminal investigation of a suspected felony is being conducted by an agency of the United States and a Federal Grand Jury in the District of Colorado."

He also displayed the letter on his podcast, "The Lindell Report" and said agents asked him about his relationship with Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters and about his connections with Ohio educator Doug Frank, who claims voting machines were manipulated in the 2020 election.

The FBI's office in Denver confirmed to CBS News Minnesota that the agency had served a search warrant at the Hardee's restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota Tuesday, but would not comment on the contents of the warrant, reports CBS News.

But Patrick McSweeney, an attorney for Lindell, confirmed to CBS News that the subpoena was served and that his client's cell phone was seized.

Trump blasted the FBI through his Truth Social page for questioning Lindell, commenting that he was "just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can't let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!"

Peters pleaded not guilty last week to charges of election tampering and official misconduct in connection to a security breach at her office's voting systems, reports Axios. She faces 10 criminal charges including conspiracy, criminal impersonation, identity theft, and official misconduct.

Peters also ran and lost in the Republican primary for Colorado secretary of state earlier this year.

Frank is a Cincinnati-area teacher, chemist, and mathematician who has attracted national attention for his theories on COVID-19 and his allegations about voter fraud. He spoke on the stage at a June 2021 Trump rally in Lorain County, Ohio, reports The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Lindell told The New York Times on Tuesday night the FBI agents questioned him for about 15 minutes after stopping him at the restaurant, where he and a friend had stopped while returning from a duck-hunting trip in Iowa.

He said his car was surrounded by several vehicles driven by federal agents, who presented him with the search and seizure warrant and asked him if he gave Peters any money after she appeared at a conference he held last year. He told The Times that even though he'd once told a reporter he had donated large sums to fund Peters' legal fight directly, he was mistaken about that.

"I was financing everything back then," he said. "I thought I'd financed hers, too."

He also said the FBI asked him if he'd ever employed Frank.

Lindell further told the newspaper that the warrant he was served sought data related to Dominion Voting Systems, which has named him in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.

"They think they're going to intimidate me," he said. "That's disgusting."