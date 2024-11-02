Harris Slams Speaker Johnson's Proposed Semiconductor Aid Cut

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back Saturday against House Speaker Mike Johnson's proposed cutting of government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing.

Speaking at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Harris said, "It is my plan and intention to continue to invest in American manufacturing," ABC News reported. Harris told supporters in the critical battleground state.

On Friday, Johnson told reporters in Syracuse, New York, that the GOP "probably will" attempt to repeal the semiconductor chip manufacturing package if Republicans hold the House and former President Donald Trump wins the presidency.

Johnson later tried to walk back his comments writing in a statement, "As I have further explained and clarified, I fully support Micron coming to Central NY, and the CHIPS Act is not on the agenda for repeal. To the contrary, there could be legislation to further streamline and improve the primary purpose of the bill — to eliminate its costly regulations and Green New Deal requirements."

Currently, 90% of advanced chips come from Taiwan. With growing tension from China, a blockade of shipping channels in the region would prevent the critical components from reaching both civilian and military manufacturers in the U.S. Proponents of subsides cite the heavy reliance on semiconductors by the military as a national security issue worthy of government intervention.

Harris told reporters that Johnson was forced to walk back his previous comments because "their agenda is not popular."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.