DOGE: People Technically Not Even Born Filed Jobless Claims

By    |   Thursday, 10 April 2025 07:24 PM EDT

The Department of Government Efficiency reported people claimed unemployment insurance benefits with birth dates 15 years into the future.

DOGE posted on X, "An initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020 revealed the following:

"- 24.5k people over 115 years old claimed $59M in benefits

"- 28k people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254M in benefits

"- 9.7k people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits

"In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41k."

Separately, DOGE posted, "California, New York, and Massachusetts accounted for most of these improper claims, totaling $305M in unemployment benefits.

"Additionally, California accounted for 68% of the unemployment benefits paid to parolees identified by CBP [Customs and Border Patrol] on the terrorist watchlist or with criminal records."

