Speaker Johnson: Would Not Repeal CHIPS Act

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., backtracked on Friday after asserting at a campaign rally in New York earlier in the day that he "probably" would move to repeal the CHIPS and Science Act if Republicans sweep Congress and the White House in next week's elections.

Johnson sent out a press release to clarify that the CHIPS Act "is not on the agenda for repeal."

While stumping for Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., Johnson was asked by a Syracuse University student about repealing the $280 billion bipartisan measure that was passed in 2022, given that Johnson voted against it and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump recently called it "so bad."

"I expect that we probably will. But we haven't developed that part of the agenda yet. We got to get over the election first," Johnson said.

His response seemed to catch Williams off guard.

"No. Obviously, the CHIPS Act is hugely impactful here," Williams said. "My job is to keep lobbying on my side. That's why I crossed the aisle and supported many things against leadership. But that's our partnership, that's how we're going to get through it."

Johnson and Williams followed up with a joint press release.

"I spoke privately with the Speaker immediately after the event. He apologized profusely, saying he misheard the question. He clarified his comments on the spot and I trust local media to play his full comments on supporting repatriation of chips manufacturing to America," Williams said in a statement.

Said Johnson in a statement, "As I have further explained and clarified, I fully support Micron coming to Central NY, and the CHIPS Act is not on the agenda for repeal. To the contrary, there could be legislation to further streamline and improve the primary purpose of the bill — to eliminate its costly regulations and Green New Deal requirements."

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in August 2022 after it easily passed both chambers of Congress. The Senate passed it 64-33, with 17 GOP senators supporting it, while the House quickly followed suit with a 243-187 vote that included 24 House Republicans in favor.