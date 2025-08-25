WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mike johnson | donald trump | nobel peace prize | washington d.c. | crime | barack obama

Speaker Johnson: Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize for D.C. Crackdown

By    |   Monday, 25 August 2025 03:28 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday said President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for saving lives amid his crackdown in Washington, D.C.

Johnson, in a social media post on Monday, hailed a preliminary report from the Trump administration stating that no homicides have been reported in D.C. in the 11 days since troops were deployed to the district.

"There are MANY reasons why President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize — but 11 straight days with ZERO murders in Washington, D.C. might top the list," Johnson posted. "SAFER streets. STRONGER communities. AMERICA IS BACK!"

Trump, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and almost a dozen others, has repeatedly said that he believes he deserves the prize, which was last awarded to a U.S. president in 2009 when Barack Obama was given the award "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

"They gave it to Obama. He didn't even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds, and he got the Nobel Prize," Trump said in 2019. "With me, I probably will never get it."

More recently, Trump said, "They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday said President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the ongoing crackdown in Washington, D.C., and the federalization of the city's police force.
mike johnson, donald trump, nobel peace prize, washington d.c., crime, barack obama
222
2025-28-25
Monday, 25 August 2025 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved