Speaker Johnson: Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize for D.C. Crackdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday said President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for saving lives amid his crackdown in Washington, D.C.

Johnson, in a social media post on Monday, hailed a preliminary report from the Trump administration stating that no homicides have been reported in D.C. in the 11 days since troops were deployed to the district.

"There are MANY reasons why President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize — but 11 straight days with ZERO murders in Washington, D.C. might top the list," Johnson posted. "SAFER streets. STRONGER communities. AMERICA IS BACK!"

Trump, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and almost a dozen others, has repeatedly said that he believes he deserves the prize, which was last awarded to a U.S. president in 2009 when Barack Obama was given the award "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

"They gave it to Obama. He didn't even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds, and he got the Nobel Prize," Trump said in 2019. "With me, I probably will never get it."

More recently, Trump said, "They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me."