Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: 'Unified Government' Why Spending Cuts Passed

By    |   Friday, 18 July 2025 04:42 PM EDT

The passage of the rescissions package was possible only because House and Senate Republicans are working with a "unified government with conservatives in charge of all three of those levers of power," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax Friday.

The House gave final approval to President Donald Trump's request to claw back about $9 billion for public broadcasting and foreign aid early Friday as Republicans intensified their efforts to target institutions and programs they view as bloated or out of step with their agenda.

"And we hope that's the beginning of that. That's the plan," Johnson told "American Agenda."

"The first rescissions package was a little over $9 billion. And we're awaiting the further action of OMB, the Office of Management and Budget, [OMB Director] Russ Vought and the White House team to identify other areas: DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] cuts and the fraud, waste, and abuse that they identified."

Johnson said the repeated conversative victories are the result of years of planning by members of Congress who have been "working on this most of our whole adult lives, because we have a really well-oiled team."

"The House and Senate Republicans are working together in a coordinated fashion and, of course, with a strong commander in chief in the White House. So when you combine that and you have unified government with conservatives in charge of all three of those levers of power, we can do great good for the American people.

"And there's much, much more to come," he added.

The vote marked the first time in decades that a president has successfully submitted such a rescissions request to Congress, and the White House suggested it won't be the last. Some Republicans were uncomfortable with the cuts, yet supported them anyway, wary of crossing Trump or upsetting his agenda.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 216-213. It now goes to Trump for his signature.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

