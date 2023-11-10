Michigan Senate GOP Calls for Rep. Tlaib to Resign

All of the Republican state senators from Michigan have called on Democrat Rashida Tlaib, who represents the state's 12th Congressional District, to resign because of her divisive remarks following Hamas' terrorist attack Oct. 7 against Israel.

The resolution, led by Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, and signed by all 18 of the Senate's Republicans, was filed Wednesday, a day after the Republican-led U.S. House voted to censure Tlaib for "promoting false narratives" about the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and for "calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

The bipartisan motion passed 234-188, with 22 Democrats agreeing to censure Tlaib.

"Representative Tlaib's hurtful comments and behavior have been widely condemned by people of multiple faiths and elected officials from both parties," the Michigan resolution states. "Her statements have caused great pain for untold numbers of Michiganders, including many of the over 87,000 Jewish Americans and 2,500 Israeli citizens who call this state home."

Tlaib, the first American of Palestinian heritage to serve in Congress, has yet to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack. She came under fire for a tweet Oct. 17 blaming Israel for bombing a Gaza hospital and killing 500 civilians. She relied upon information provided by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, but Israel denied it bombed the hospital. It was determined by U.S. intelligence and others a parking lot next to the hospital, and not the hospital itself, was hit by a rocket fired from within Gaza by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

Tlaib, who once served in Michigan's House and is a member of "the Squad" of far-left wing U.S. House Democrats, has yet to delete the tweet.

Criticism of her intensified, and so did the efforts to censure her, after she tried to explain the often-used chant by pro-Palestinian protesters "from the river to the sea," which calls for the destruction of the Jewish state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranian Sea. She tweeted Nov. 3 it is "an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate."

"The Anti-Defamation League calls this phrase antisemitic and says it has the effect of making members of the Jewish community feel unsafe and ostracized," the Michigan resolution states. "This is only the latest in a long line of anti-Israel and antisemitic comments made by Representative Tlaib, including calling Israel an 'apartheid government.'"

The resolution has been forwarded to the Committee of Government Operations.

Newsmax reached out to Tlaib for comment.