Emerson Poll: Trump Up 1 in Michigan Battleground

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leads Democrat Kamala Harris by 1 point in Michigan with one week to go before the election, according to a new Emerson College tracking poll released Tuesday.

Trump gets 49% support in Michigan versus 48% for Harris, with 2% undecided and 1% voting for a third party, according to the survey. Trump and Harris were deadlocked at 49% apiece in the survey's last update Oct. 10.

"With one week until Election Day, the race remains a toss-up," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, wrote in the analysis.

Trump leads Harris by 2 points among independents (47%-45%), according to the poll.

Michigan union household voters favor Harris by 14 points over Trump while non-union household members break for Trump (52%-46%), according to the survey.

The No. 1 issue for those surveyed is the economy (48%) with immigration a distant second at 9%, according to the poll. Trump leads Harris in both categories.

Trump leads 63%-33% among voters who say the economy is their top issue and 96%-4% for those who say immigration is the top issue, according to the poll.

Michigan is one of the so-called Blue Wall battleground states that is considered all-important to win the White House, especially for Harris' path to 270 electoral votes. The RealClearPolitics polling average for Michigan, which has incorporated the Emerson College poll, has Trump ahead by 0.2 points.

Emerson College Polling surveyed 1,000 Michigan voters from Oct. 25-27. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.