Tags: jack bergman | newsmax | donald trump | michigan

Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: Trump Can Win Michigan

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 11:26 AM EDT

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Friday that Republicans in his state "are ready to go and vote for [former President] Donald Trump."

Bergman said on "Wake Up America" that Trump has the support needed to win Michigan, noting that his own reelection campaign is "chasing all the ballots" with a focus on early voting" and "the Trump team is doing the same thing to get out the vote."

Bergman said there are "new rules this time, but for us, it's all about voter turnout, and the energy is there."

Trump is scheduled to appear in Traverse City, Michigan, at the Avflight at Cherry Capital Airport on Friday and the Suburban Showplace in Novi on Saturday. He held a rally in Detroit last week.

Bergman said the election is Trump's to win.

"Our voters are motivated to turn out, and as you know, there's a lot of lot of innuendo and lies out there, and our people are ready to go and vote for Donald Trump," Bergman said.

