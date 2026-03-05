Michigan GOP Seeks Permitless Concealed Carry Change

Michigan House Republicans are pushing legislation that would let residents carry concealed handguns without first obtaining a state permit, a move supporters cast as restoring constitutional rights and opponents warn could weaken training requirements tied to Michigan's current licensing system.

The proposed change would eliminate Michigan's requirement and the associated $100 fee for law-abiding citizens to apply for and obtain concealed carry permits before carrying handguns concealed for self-defense.

Gun control groups argue that removing the permit requirement could reduce participation in safety courses tied to the licensing process.

State Rep. Jay DeBoyer, a Republican sponsor, said the state should not require residents to meet state standards to protect themselves.

"For the government of the state of Michigan to tell that, that we have to be qualified under the guise of their rules in order to protect ourselves is a far cry from what the Constitution provides for us," DeBoyer said.

State Rep. Jim DeSana, another Republican sponsor, compared concealed carry permits to government permission for other constitutional rights.

"When we exercise other First Amendment rights like our right to speak, we do not have to get a permit or permission from the government to speak," DeSana said.

"When we exercise our right to worship, we do not have to go get a permit or permission to go worship."

Supporters of the proposal have said the state would still keep its concealed pistol license structure for residents who want a permit that can be used in states that honor Michigan licenses through reciprocity agreements.

The first bill in the legislative package was introduced March 3, according to the Michigan Legislature.

Michigan State Police monthly reporting shows 844,532 concealed pistol license applications with approved status statewide as of March 1.