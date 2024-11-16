WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael steele | matt gaetz | gop | senate

Former RNC Chair Steele: GOP Senators Scared to Dis Gaetz

By    |   Saturday, 16 November 2024 05:15 PM EST

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele labeled GOP senators "wusses" on Saturday for not publicly speaking out against President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

Trump's choice of Gaetz has thrown some in Washington for a loop, as many assumed the president-elect would go for a safer choice such as Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

In a statement announcing his pick, Trump said, "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

The end of Gaetz's term in Congress also ended the House Ethics Committee investigation that began in April 2021 over allegations the congressman engaged in sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old, accepted improper gifts, and sought to obstruct the government investigation into his behavior.

Steele, who co-hosts MSNBC's "The Weekend" brushed aside a report from NBC News that indicated most Senate Republicans would vote against Gaetz, calling the claim "so friggin' laughable," and described GOP senators as "wusses" who wouldn't vote against Trump's nomination, adding they "are not prepared to do this."

"Oh, yeah, the majority ... privately," Steele said. "Is this the same 'private' folks who told us that Jan. 6 that the president of the United States was about to be impeached for it, because everybody went to the Senate floor, and they said privately that is what's going to happen?"

At least two Republicans have publicly expressed reservations about Gaetz nomination. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she did not feel the Florida congressman was "a serious nomination" and Susan Collins of Maine said the pick "shocked" her.

Steven Cheung, who has been chosen to be the new White House communications director, told Newsweek on Saturday: "Michael Steele is a relic of the outdated Republican establishment and he knows nothing because he suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has riddled his brain with falsehoods."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele labeled GOP senators "wusses" on Saturday for not publicly speaking out against President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.
michael steele, matt gaetz, gop, senate
316
2024-15-16
Saturday, 16 November 2024 05:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved