Former RNC Chair Steele: GOP Senators Scared to Dis Gaetz

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele labeled GOP senators "wusses" on Saturday for not publicly speaking out against President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

Trump's choice of Gaetz has thrown some in Washington for a loop, as many assumed the president-elect would go for a safer choice such as Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

In a statement announcing his pick, Trump said, "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

The end of Gaetz's term in Congress also ended the House Ethics Committee investigation that began in April 2021 over allegations the congressman engaged in sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old, accepted improper gifts, and sought to obstruct the government investigation into his behavior.

Steele, who co-hosts MSNBC's "The Weekend" brushed aside a report from NBC News that indicated most Senate Republicans would vote against Gaetz, calling the claim "so friggin' laughable," and described GOP senators as "wusses" who wouldn't vote against Trump's nomination, adding they "are not prepared to do this."

"Oh, yeah, the majority ... privately," Steele said. "Is this the same 'private' folks who told us that Jan. 6 that the president of the United States was about to be impeached for it, because everybody went to the Senate floor, and they said privately that is what's going to happen?"

At least two Republicans have publicly expressed reservations about Gaetz nomination. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she did not feel the Florida congressman was "a serious nomination" and Susan Collins of Maine said the pick "shocked" her.

Steven Cheung, who has been chosen to be the new White House communications director, told Newsweek on Saturday: "Michael Steele is a relic of the outdated Republican establishment and he knows nothing because he suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has riddled his brain with falsehoods."