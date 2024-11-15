Speaker Johnson: Ethics Should Not Release Gaetz Report

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said he does not believe the House Ethics report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz should be released.



Gaetz was nominated this week by President-elect Donald Trump for attorney general. He resigned from Congress following his nomination. Senators weighing whether to confirm Gaetz have said they want to see the report, which included an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a minor.



"I'm going to strongly request that the Ethics Committee not issue the report because that is not the way we do things in the House," Johnson said. "And I think that would be a terrible precedent to set."



Johnson said he would discuss the matter with House Ethics Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss.



"The rules of the House have always been that a former member is beyond the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee," Johnson said, when asked if the public has a right to see the report. "And so, I don't think that's relevant."



The investigation began in April of 2021 over allegations that the congressman engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, and sought to obstruct the government investigation into his behavior.



Gaetz was also investigated by the Justice Department for nearly three years over sex trafficking allegations involving a 17-year-old girl. In 2023, his office said that he had been told by prosecutors that he would not face criminal charges.



In a statement announcing his pick, Trump said, "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

Sam Barron ✉ Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.