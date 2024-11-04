WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael mcdonald | voter | turnout | 2024 | 2020

Political Science Professor: Voter Turnout to Decrease From 2020

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 11:16 AM EST

Michael McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida and the head of the U.S. Elections Project said he expects voter turnout to be lower than 2020.

McDonald said he is forecasting a 2024 voting-eligible population turnout rate of 64.7%, lower than 2020’s 66.4% rate, but higher than 2016’s 60.1%. He noted that 2020 saw the highest turnout rate since 1900.

McDonald said 2024 will have fewer mail ballots cast, expecting 48 million to be cast compared to 65.6 million cast in 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven battleground states are expected to have high turnout, McDonald said, expecting it to be similar to 2020. States that don’t have high profile races will probably see turnout decrease 2 to 3 points from 2020, he added.

McDonald further stated that he noticed mail ballot return rates appear to be down from 2020 in vote-by-mail states like California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Utah.

Minnesota is expected to be the state with the higher voter turnout rate at 77%, with Oklahoma having the lowest voter turnout rate a 52.8%, McDonald said.

McDonald said his forecast may change all the way up to the morning of Election Day as the final early voting numbers are reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Michael McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida and the head of the U.S. Elections Project said he expects voter turnout to be lower than 2020. McDonald said he is forecasting a 2024 VEP turnout rate of 64.7%, lower than 2020's 66.4% rate, but...
michael mcdonald, voter, turnout, 2024, 2020
208
2024-16-04
Monday, 04 November 2024 11:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved