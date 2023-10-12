Rep. McCaul: Adversaries, Israel Watching Speakership Fight

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Thursday that America’s adversaries and Israel are watching the House speakership fight play out, and warned that further delaying the election of the next speaker could have serious global consequences.

“It’s a dangerous game that we’re playing,” McCaul told reporters, according to The Hill. “It just proves our adversaries right that democracy doesn’t work. Our adversaries are watching us. And Israel is watching. They need our help.”

The Texas Republican noted that his bipartisan resolution with the lead Democrat on the committee, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., expressing support for Israel and denouncing Hamas, cannot be brought to the floor until a new speaker is chosen.

“We can’t even vote on that until we put a speaker in the chair,” he said, referring to the bill. “And I’m going to remind my colleagues about how dangerous this is.”

McCaul also said he was having “discussions” with the Biden administration about putting together an aid package for Israel, but stressed that having a House speaker was essential to move forward.

“If we don’t have a speaker, we can’t assist Israel in this great time of need after this terrorist attack,” he said. “So, I think we’re playing with fire. We need to stop playing games and politics with this and vote a speaker in.”

McCaul’s reproach comes as the House Republican conference struggles to rally around a new speaker after the historic removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speakership last week.

In a test vote on Wednesday, House Republicans voted 113-99 to nominate House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., instead of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be speaker.

With the GOP holding a narrow majority in the House, Scalise can afford just four Republican defections to gain the gavel. Seven House Republicans are reportedly blocking Scalise from a floor vote and withholding the support needed to secure the speakership. The Wednesday afternoon vote to elect a new speaker was suddenly postponed to an unknown date.

Similarly, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax Thursday that House Republicans holdouts need to get on board with a Scalise speakership to help Israel.

“[Scalise] is going to make an outstanding speaker of the House,” Van Orden said. “So, the other six or seven people that aren’t on board with Steve, I don't understand what they want. He is a conservative warrior and, if that's what they wanted, they got the right guy.”