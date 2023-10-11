×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben cline | newsmax | gop speaker vote | israel

Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Another GOP Meet on Speaker Likely

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 08:19 PM EDT

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax on Wednesday a new, private House Republican conference meeting likely will have to be held before a vote on the next speaker reaches the floor.

Cline told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" a floor vote scheduled for later in the day was put off because of at least seven conference holdouts.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana defeated Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio for the conference's backing in a secret ballot vote, 113-99.

"There will likely be another Republican conference to have a conversation about whether Scalise remains the nominee or whether we have to go back to the drawing board," Cline said.

"But the Republican majority needs to elect a speaker so that we can take action to support Israel and take action to make sure that Israel can defend its territory against ... these dastardly attacks by Hamas."

Cline also revealed he cast his vote in the secret ballot for Jordan.

Although Jordan signaled his support for Scalise to replace Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — ousted as speaker in a historic move last week — some of the Ohio lawmaker's allies are still standing firm.

Among them are Reps. Max Miller of Ohio, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Troy Nehls of Texas, Chip Roy of Texas, Michael Cloud of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Rep. Carlos A. Giménez, R-Fla., has also indicated that he does not plan on voting for someone other than McCarthy unless the former speaker directly tells him not to.

Calls for a quick turnaround in the speaker fight have increased since the Hamas terrorist attack Saturday against Israel from Hamas, a proxy of Iran.

More than 1,000 Israelis were killed in the attack, including at least 22 Americans.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax on Wednesday a new, private House Republican conference meeting likely will have to be held before a vote on the next speaker reaches the floor.
ben cline, newsmax, gop speaker vote, israel
342
2023-19-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 08:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved