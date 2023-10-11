×
speaker | scalise | jordan | gop
CORRESPONDENT

7 Republicans Blocking Speaker Scalise

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 11 October 2023 10:40 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

As many as seven House Republicans are blocking Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., from having a floor vote — and securing the votes to become the next speaker, several sources informed Newsmax.

Even with the support of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Scalise could not wrap up the "magic 217" as of Wednesday night.

The vote for speaker scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was abruptly postponed to an unknown date — presumably when Scalise does, in fact, have the 217 votes securely confirmed.

"It really bothers me that the clock is ticking on the continuing resolution [to fund the federal government] and we're losing time in the 45 days that it lasts," Rep. Dan Webster, R-Fla., told Newsmax shortly after the postponement of the vote for speaker.

Jordan and most of his supporters have also weighed in for Scalise. 

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., who initially tried to convince fellow Californian and deposed Speaker Kevin McCarthy to make a comeback and then voted for Jordan, told Newsmax, "I am voting for the nominee of the conference for speaker, period."

With seven holdouts and 221 Republicans in the House, that means the vote for Scalise would fall short of the 217 he needs to become speaker.

Since all 212 Democrats are certain to vote for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for speaker, many House Republicans fear the specter of a protracted, dayslong votes.

In January, the country witnessed the 15-ballot marathon in which McCarthy finally secured the speakership.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, for example, has said he won't vote for Scalise on the floor until the Louisianian has reached 217 in committed votes. 

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., who voted "present" in the conference, told reporters he would not support Scalise until he answered his questions as to whether he believes the 2020 election was stolen and whether he would support a bill for aid in Ukraine.

Since he felt neither Scalise nor Jordan fully answered these questions in the conference, Buck explained, he voted "present."

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who is retiring next year, said she is undecided whether to support Scalise.

"What it comes down to is that we have a very tight majority in the House, and a few people are taking advantage of that," Florida's Webster said.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


John-Gizzi
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

