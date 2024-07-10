WATCH TV LIVE

Dem Sen. Bennet: Trump Could Beat Biden 'by Landslide'

Wednesday, 10 July 2024 07:46 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump could win the November election "by a landslide" if President Joe Biden remains in the race, Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet is predicting.

However, the Colorado Democrat, speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday, did not directly call for Biden to leave the race.

"Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide, and take with him the Senate and the House," Bennet told Collins, becoming the party's first senator to go public with his concerns that Biden can't win the race after his debate debacle last month.

"For me, this isn't a question about polling," he added. "It's not a question about politics. It's a moral question about the future of our country."

Bennet did not call for Biden to withdraw from the race, but told Collins that losing the House and Senate to Republicans, along with the White House, would be "an American tragedy."

"The stakes could not be higher," he said. "I believe that if we elect Donald Trump president again, my generation of Americans will be the first generation to leave less opportunity, not more, to the kids coming after us."

He said he's not blaming Biden, but insisted that Democrats have to defeat Trump "to address the issues that we need to address."

Bennet added that his constituents have "deep concerns" about whether Biden can pull off a win against Trump.

"This is the most existential election," he said. "This is the most important election … the president did not do a good job during the debate and the week since has been a really tough week for the White House. I think it's critically important that they address the concerns of the American people and not ignore them."

Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz, responding to Bennet, said that the race was always going to be close.

"There are a lot of days between now and election day, and the hard work of earning every single vote is far from over," Munoz added.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024 07:46 AM
