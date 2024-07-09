AARP Poll: Trump Leads by 7 Points in Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 7 points among voters 50 and over in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, according to a poll released Tuesday by the American Association of Retired Persons.

With voters 50 and over in Wisconsin, Trump leads Biden 48% to 41%. Trump leads by 15 points among those in the 50-64 age range, while the candidates are tied at 45% each when taken from those voters aged 65 and over. Women overall favor Biden by 8 points while men 18 and over prefer Trump by 22 points.

The survey found that older voters put financial concerns above social and international issues. The poll noted that 83% over voters aged 50 and over say a candidate's position on Social Security is very important in deciding whom to vote for, followed by Medicare at 72%, helping seniors stay in their homes at 63%, and the cost of prescription drugs at 62%.

"Wisconsin voters over age 50 are the biggest voting bloc and could tip the scale for any candidate in this election," said Martha Cranley, state director, AARP Wisconsin. "If candidates want to win, they should pay attention to the issues that matter to voters over age 50, from protecting Social Security to supporting family caregivers."

The importance of the poll was not lost on longtime political experts. Commenting on the Wisconsin survey, Ronald Brownstein, senior editor of The Atlantic and a CNN political analyst, called the findings a "brutal poll" in the “best of the blue wall states." Jacob Rubashkin, deputy editor of Inside Elections, called the survey "bleak" for Biden.

Trump's lead among seniors could play a critical role in the upcoming election as the poll also found that seniors are more motivated to vote than those in younger demographics. AARP Wisconsin found that 85% of those aged 50 and over are "extremely motivated" to vote in the upcoming election, compared to only 64% of younger voters.

The poll was taken June 28 to July 2 among 600 likely voters age 50 and over and has a sampling error of 3.5%.

Other recent statewide polls from AARP found Trump leading in Arizona and Nevada among voters 50 and over.